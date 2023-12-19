Law On Single Body For Inspections Needed: Zelensky Comments On Business Pressure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the issue of pressure on business by law enforcement agencies will be resolved when the relevant draft law is approved, namely, the bill on the launch of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

President Zelensky said this at his year-end press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"This issue (of pressure on business - ed.) will be resolved when the relevant law is adopted (on restarting the Bureau of Economic Security - ed.)... You know that there had been no inspections for a long time, but there was a requirement from the International Monetary Fund - and all the inspections were returned. There was nothing we could do about it, so I proposed an alternative - let's establish one body that is related to the economy, and that this body or its representatives can interact with business. I know that the relevant law should have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, in any case, I will check why it has not been voted on yet," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, the government is developing a draft law under which the Bureau of Economic Security will become the only body to fight against economic crimes in Ukraine. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Bureau of Economic Security must be a transparent law enforcement agency that is understandable for business. The government and business have been working together to transform the Bureau into a fair, business-oriented law enforcement agency.