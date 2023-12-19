Ukraine Waiting For Patriot System Personally From Scholz Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany and its Chancellor Olaf Scholz are providing significant aid to Ukraine. In particular, the Ukrainian side is waiting for another Patriot surface-to-air missile system to be delivered personally from Chancellor Scholz.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his end-of-year press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today he [Chancellor Olaf Scholz – Ed.] is seriously helping. We expect another Patriot system from him personally, and this is a very important decision for us. We understand where it will be deployed, how it will help that region, which is fighting for its life every day,” Zelensky emphasized.

The Head of State noted the importance of Germany's assistance, which is the second largest in the world, and expressed gratitude to the German leader.

A reminder that, on December 14, 2023, Ukraine received the second Patriot surface-to-air missile system from Germany.