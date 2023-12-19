Zelensky Says Positive About Idea Of Multiple Citizenship

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is positive about the idea of multiple citizenship.

He said this during his year-end press conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Probably, we need to think about multiple citizenship, I don't know whether we need to think about it now. There is a corresponding law. And as for the EU countries, historically we will be there in the near future. Therefore, I do not see anything wrong with such proposals today. I spoke about multiple citizenship even before the full-scale war started. It was in our program. I really think it's normal. And I believe that there are really 60 million Ukrainians. And not everyone has to live in Ukraine. They have a history, they have their families, some were born in Canada, the United States, but they should be given the opportunity to support Ukraine, to feel that they are Ukrainians, to help them open businesses here, pay taxes, etc.. All of this is definitely a plus for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He added that "it is necessary to think about this, but only the moment is important."

"There are delicate issues in multiple citizenship. I would like people abroad, especially women and children, to hear this, so that when they get a job and find a new life there, they do not rush to renounce the citizenship of our country. And this is important. I think that we cannot lose such people. And multiple citizenship partially solves this issue," Zelensky said.

He also believes that many Ukrainians will return home from abroad as soon as Ukraine has a more powerful air defense system.

"I believe that the majority will come as soon as there is a more powerful air defense system. Many will come. I don't know if the majority comes, and it's probably hard to say, because people have jobs there, children have gone to school, etc.," he said.

Zelensky noted that a decrease in support from European countries for Ukrainian refugees would influence their decision to return to their homeland.

"The second thing that will affect it will be a decrease in European countries' support for people who went there. I have no doubt about that. And European countries, the United States will support those who are in a very, very, very difficult situation. But as for those employed, I am sure that they will have a different level of support," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine would not stop supporting its citizens.