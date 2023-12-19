Zelensky Thanks Romania For Helping Ukrainian Farmers To Survive

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The major issues have arisen due to Poland's border blockade, and Romania has helped Ukraine despite the difficulties caused by strikes.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his end-of-year press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The entire EU was against that blockade. Thankfully, a sensible Romania appeared, and the President just helped me, helped our farmers to survive. And he faced difficulties, he had strikes. I think he showed himself as a strong person who had stated that the values come first, and then the prices. It is very important,” Zelensky stressed.

A reminder that, on November 6, 2023, Polish carriers first started the blockade of truck traffic near the three largest road checkpoints at the border with Ukraine.

On December 18, 2023, Polish carriers resumed protests at the border with Ukraine. Polish farmers also joined them with their own demands, such as a ban on sugar imports from Ukraine, immediate direct payments to farmers, monetary compensation for corn producers, etc.