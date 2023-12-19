Azerbaijani President's Assistant Holds Discussions With UK PM's Advisor (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Assistant to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev
met with UK Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Tim Barrow,
Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov wrote on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
"A very productive conversation took place between Assistant to
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev and UK
Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Tim Barrow about the
excellent bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UK,"
Suleymanov said.
He also noted that the sides discussed a wide range of issues,
including progress in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and how
Azerbaijan will host the upcoming COP29 climate summit.
