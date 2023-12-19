               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Situation With Special Representative Of Russian President (PHOTO)


12/19/2023 3:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in humanitarian and cultural spheres, as well as the regional situation.

Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation Mikhail Shvydkoy informed about the events in Russia in connection with the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev marked this year, and expressed readiness to support the realization of joint activities between the two countries in cultural and humanitarian spheres next year.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel













MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107629259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search