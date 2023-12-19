Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Situation With Special Representative Of Russian President (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Special Representative of
the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural
Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
The meeting discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia
in humanitarian and cultural spheres, as well as the regional
situation.
Special Representative of the President of the Russian
Federation Mikhail Shvydkoy informed about the events in Russia in
connection with the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev
marked this year, and expressed readiness to support the
realization of joint activities between the two countries in
cultural and humanitarian spheres next year.
The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional
issues of mutual interest.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107629259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.