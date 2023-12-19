               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets With Representatives Of UK Parliament (PHOTO)


12/19/2023 3:09:35 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Assistant to Azerbaijani President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with representatives of the UK Parliament, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The meeting was held with representatives of the UK Parliament Manzila Pola Uddin and David Duguid.

Earlier Hikmet Hajiyev met with UK Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Tim Barrow.

At the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues, including progress in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and how Azerbaijan will host the upcoming COP29 climate summit.

