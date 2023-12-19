Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets With Representatives Of UK Parliament (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Assistant to
Azerbaijani President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with
representatives of the UK Parliament, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the
UK Elin Suleymanov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
The meeting was held with representatives of the UK Parliament
Manzila Pola Uddin and David Duguid.
Earlier Hikmet Hajiyev met with UK Prime Minister's National
Security Advisor Tim Barrow.
At the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues,
including progress in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and how
Azerbaijan will host the upcoming COP29 climate summit.
