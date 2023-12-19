Azerbaijani-Turkish Relations - Example For Other Countries, VP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Relations
between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are an example for other countries,
Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said during a speech at the
"Business World Meeting" event, Trend reports.
He noted that the biggest indicator of relations between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye is the number of mutual visits.
"We want these relations, developing under the motto“one
nation, two states,” to continue to strengthen in the economic
sphere. We sincerely believe that this relationship developed by
Azerbaijan and Türkiye means prosperity, development and a better
future for the entire Caucasus," Yilmaz stressed.
He noted that the world economy is not in the best
condition.
"Global trade volume has declined. But we know that difficulties
also mean looking for opportunities. We want more businessmen to
come to Azerbaijan and more businessmen to travel to Türkiye, and
these relations will become increasingly stronger," Yilmaz
said.
Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with
participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend
reports.
The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common
Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.
Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number
of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two
days.
