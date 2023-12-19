Flag Of Azerbaijan In Karabakh Is Source Of Pride For All Of Us - Turkish Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Today, the
tricolor flag of Azerbaijan flies everywhere in Karabakh, and this
is a source of pride for all of us, Vice President of Türkiye
Cevdet Yilmaz said during a speech at the "Business World Meeting"
event, Trend reports.
He noted that the largest historical event in Azerbaijan in
recent years is the liberation of Karabakh from occupation.
"We sincerely thank the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President
Ilham Aliyev, who was at the head of this Great Victory, and
everyone who contributed. Now the time has come to restore and
revive the lands liberated from occupation. We will continue our
cooperation to transform Karabakh into a developed region," Yilmaz
said.
Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with
participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend
reports.
The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common
Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.
Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number
of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two
days.
