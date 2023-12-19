Flag Of Azerbaijan In Karabakh Is Source Of Pride For All Of Us - Turkish Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Today, the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan flies everywhere in Karabakh, and this is a source of pride for all of us, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said during a speech at the "Business World Meeting" event, Trend reports.

He noted that the largest historical event in Azerbaijan in recent years is the liberation of Karabakh from occupation.

"We sincerely thank the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, who was at the head of this Great Victory, and everyone who contributed. Now the time has come to restore and revive the lands liberated from occupation. We will continue our cooperation to transform Karabakh into a developed region," Yilmaz said.

