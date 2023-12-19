               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Preparations For Early Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan Discussed With OSCE Representatives


12/19/2023 3:09:21 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Today, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mamedov met with representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR needs assessment mission Martina Barker-Chiganikova and Goran Petrov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Issues of preparation for the early presidential elections scheduled for February 7, 2024, and international obligations in this direction were discussed during the meeting.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov informed in detail about the consistent, systematic and intensive steps to prepare for the holding of free, fair and transparent elections, as well as on events related to the participation of international observers, ensuring the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens living or temporarily staying abroad.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

