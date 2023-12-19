Preparations For Early Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan Discussed With OSCE Representatives

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Today, Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mamedov met with
representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR needs assessment mission Martina
Barker-Chiganikova and Goran Petrov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
Issues of preparation for the early presidential elections
scheduled for February 7, 2024, and international obligations in
this direction were discussed during the meeting.
Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov informed in detail about the
consistent, systematic and intensive steps to prepare for the
holding of free, fair and transparent elections, as well as on
events related to the participation of international observers,
ensuring the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens living or
temporarily staying abroad.
The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107629253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.