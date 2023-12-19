Expanding Co-Op Between Countries Of S. Caucasus To Benefit Everyone - Turkish VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. If the South
Caucasus region is not interfered with from outside with different
intentions, then increased cooperation between the countries of
this region will benefit everyone, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet
Yilmaz said during a speech at the "Business World Meeting" event,
Trend reports.
"We hope that we will talk about cooperation and projects in the
Caucasus in the coming years. This will benefit everyone," he
said.
Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with
participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend
reports.
The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common
Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.
Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number
of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two
days.
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107629252
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.