Expanding Co-Op Between Countries Of S. Caucasus To Benefit Everyone - Turkish VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. If the South Caucasus region is not interfered with from outside with different intentions, then increased cooperation between the countries of this region will benefit everyone, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said during a speech at the "Business World Meeting" event, Trend reports.

"We hope that we will talk about cooperation and projects in the Caucasus in the coming years. This will benefit everyone," he said.

Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend reports.

The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.

Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two days.