Meeting Of Azerbaijani-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission To Be Held In Ankara

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. A meeting of the
intergovernmental economic commission between Azerbaijan and Turkey
will be held in Ankara, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz
said during a speech at the "Business World Meeting" event,
Trend reports.
"We plan to gather representatives of the business world there
too. The exact date is not yet known, but perhaps this will happen
in the second half of February. Let's prepare a new roadmap for
trade and economic relations between the two countries," Yilmaz
said.
Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with
participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend
reports.
The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common
Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.
Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number
of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two
days.
