The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Announces Second Edition In Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Middle East is navigating a swiftly evolving landscape in E-Invoicing and VAT reporting. In response to the heightened demand and to concentrate on the advancements in this region, we are excited to announce the second edition of the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit, scheduled for February 13 and 14, 2024, in Dubai.



Here are some highlights of the agenda:

+ How Artificial Intelligence Revolutionises the World of Work and E-Invoicing Forever

Keynote by Bilal Zafar



+ How Will Mandatory E-Invoicing In The UAE Affect My Business? Preparation, Impacts And Use Case From The GCC

Alex Pavel, Managing Director Middle East, Africa, Asia and India, Pagero



+ E-Invoicing: The Importance of Strategy Setting Now and Key Technology Considerations

Pierre Arman, Partner, Global Indirect Tax SaaS Go-to-Market, EY Consulting LLC, UAE



+ Update on Global Regulatory Compliance and Legal Frameworks for B2B, B2G and B2C

Ellen Cortvriend, Christoph Zenner and Hafez Yamin PwC



+ E-Invoicing as Enabler for Proactive and Personalised E-Services in a Real-Time Economy

Sirli Heinsoo, Head of Real-Time Economy, Innovation and Smart Economy Department, Estonia



+ Facilitating Global Interoperability and Compliance: Meet GENA

Marcus Laube and Michel Gilis GENA - Global Exchange Network Association



+ The Increasing Impact of E-Invoicing and E-Reporting on Tax and Business as Usual Processes in GCC countries

Alex Baulf, Senior Director, E-Invoicing, Avalara, UK



+ Beyond Taxes and E-Invoicing Exchange

Vinicius Pimentel de Freitas, Auditor Fiscal da Receita Estadual, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil



+ E-Invoicing Solutions for MENA - Compliance and Opportunities

Ahmed Khalifa SAP Globalization Services, UAE



More information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit and special ticket rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices:

