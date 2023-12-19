The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Announces Second Edition In Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Middle East is navigating a swiftly evolving landscape in E-Invoicing and VAT reporting. In response to the heightened demand and to concentrate on the advancements in this region, we are excited to announce the second edition of the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit, scheduled for February 13 and 14, 2024, in Dubai.
Here are some highlights of the agenda:
+ How Artificial Intelligence Revolutionises the World of Work and E-Invoicing Forever
Keynote by Bilal Zafar
+ How Will Mandatory E-Invoicing In The UAE Affect My Business? Preparation, Impacts And Use Case From The GCC
Alex Pavel, Managing Director Middle East, Africa, Asia and India, Pagero
+ E-Invoicing: The Importance of Strategy Setting Now and Key Technology Considerations
Pierre Arman, Partner, Global Indirect Tax SaaS Go-to-Market, EY Consulting LLC, UAE
+ Update on Global Regulatory Compliance and Legal Frameworks for B2B, B2G and B2C
Ellen Cortvriend, Christoph Zenner and Hafez Yamin PwC
+ E-Invoicing as Enabler for Proactive and Personalised E-Services in a Real-Time Economy
Sirli Heinsoo, Head of Real-Time Economy, Innovation and Smart Economy Department, Estonia
+ Facilitating Global Interoperability and Compliance: Meet GENA
Marcus Laube and Michel Gilis GENA - Global Exchange Network Association
+ The Increasing Impact of E-Invoicing and E-Reporting on Tax and Business as Usual Processes in GCC countries
Alex Baulf, Senior Director, E-Invoicing, Avalara, UK
+ Beyond Taxes and E-Invoicing Exchange
Vinicius Pimentel de Freitas, Auditor Fiscal da Receita Estadual, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
+ E-Invoicing Solutions for MENA - Compliance and Opportunities
Ahmed Khalifa SAP Globalization Services, UAE
