Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Tunisian President

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Tunisian President Kais Saied, who congratulated the President on his re-election and stressed Tunisia's keenness to continue cooperation with Egypt in all fields in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries.

President El-Sisi thanked the Tunisian president and stressed Egypt's keenness to continue working to increase cooperation, coordination and consultation between the two countries, to be commensurate with the historical close relations that the two peoples share. The call touched on ways to enhance bilateral relations and the two presidents exchanged views on the regional situation.

