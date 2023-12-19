British Minister For Investments Offers Condolences On Demise Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- British State Minister for Investments, Lord Dominic Johnson said Tuesday that Kuwait had lost a great leader and an outstanding personality in the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Lord Johnson stated this to Kuwait TV and Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) after having offered his condolences at the Kuwaiti embassy in London.

The British Minister had expressed his deep sorrow to the Kuwaiti government and people, affirming that the ties between the two nations, namely economic relations, are founded on humanitarian bonds.

These relations, he added, under the wise guidance of the late Amir had witnessed a significant leap across various fronts.

He further renewed, on behalf of the British government, sincere condolences to Kuwaiti people and Al-Sabah family.

A large number of British parliamentarians of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords came to the embassy to offer their condolences, receiving them was Ambassador Bader Al-Awadhi. (end)

