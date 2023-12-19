Russian Official Extols Role Of Late Amir In Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Adib Al-Sayed

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a wise leader who dedicated himself to serving the socio-economic development of Kuwait and strengthening security and stability in the Arabian Gulf region, said a Russian official.

Deputy Director of the Department of the Middle East and North Africa Affairs at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maxim Maximov said the late Amir played an active role in cementing cooperation with Russia in all fields, notably the political and foreign policy areas.

Maximov made the comments to KUNA after offering condolences to Kuwait Embassy in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The passing of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf is a big loss for Kuwait and the region as he was an astute statesman who worked relentlessly to promote the status of his county on the regional and international scales," Maksimov added.

On his part, Kuwait Ambassador to Russia Rashed Al-Adwani said the late Amir led the country during highly challenging and delicate conditions regionally and internationally.

"His wise leadership helped protect the national security and stability of Kuwait and the region," the Kuwaiti diplomat noted.

"Kuwait has played, under the late Amir's leadership, a prominent role in bridging the gaps among the Arab countries and combining the efforts in the face of numerous external threats," Al-Adwani added. (end)

