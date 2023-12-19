UN Security Council Observes Minute Of Silence In Honor Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 19 (KUNA) - Members of the United Nations Security Council observed Tuesday a minute of silence to mourn and honor Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The UN lowered its flag to half-mast at its New York headquarters in honor of the late Amir on Monday.

The UN has paid tribute to the late Amir describing him as a distinguished statesman, who contributed to the growth of understanding and cooperation in the Gulf and beyond, and pursued strengthened relations in support of peace and stability in the region and around the world. (end)

