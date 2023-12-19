Kuwait Embassies Receive Mourners On Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait embassy in Algeria, Italy, Romania, Serbia and Singapore and the consulate in Kurdistan region, north Iraq, continued on Tuesday receiving mourners of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Soon after the Kuwaiti government announced on Saturday a 40-day mourning for the late Amir, the diplomatic missions abroad opened their condolence books for three days from Sunday, December 17, until Tuesday, December 19.

In Algiers, President of the Council of the Nation Salah Goudjil visited the Kuwait embassy to offer condolences to the ruling family, the government and the people of Kuwait on behalf of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Goudjil expressed profound grief for the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf, saying his passing is "a big loss for Kuwait, and the Arab and Muslim nations."

He recalled the solidarity and patriotic stances of the late Amir towards the fair issues of the Arab and Muslim nations, notably the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people.

In Rome, Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani and the diplomatic staff of the embassy received representatives of the government and civil society, and heads of diplomatic missions based in Italy.

On behalf of the Italian people and government, the head of the Diplomatic Ceremonial of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sincere condolences, saying that the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf was "an exceptional leader of Kuwait and friend of Italy."

Ambassadors of Oman and Palestine in Rome offered, on behalf of their respective governments, condolences to Kuwait, expressing their best wishes for the new Amir His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In Bucharest, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu offered condolences to Kuwait Ambassador Talal Mansour Al-Hajeri.

On behalf of her government, Odobescu offered a bouquet of bereavement flowers and registered her name in the condolence book of the Embassy.

In Belgrade, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Goran Aleksic led the Serbian mourners in offering condolences to the embassy, the government and the people of Kuwait.

In Singapore, Senior Minister of State for National Development and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann offered condolences on behalf of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Kuwait Ambassador Ahmad Al-Shuraim, head of Singapore Office of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Qais Al-Bassam and the embassy's staff received mourners among them were heads of diplomatic missions based in Singapore.

In Irbil, President of Kurdistan Regional Government Nechirvan Barzani visited the Kuwait Consulate General on Tuesday to offer condolences to the leadership and people of Kuwait.

Over the past two days, dozens of public figures and politicians in the northern Iraq region visited the consulate to mourn the passing of the late Amir. (end)

