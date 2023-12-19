Amir Receives Condolences From Thailand King Over Sheikh Nawaf's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolence from the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn over the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the cable, the King and his wife Queen Suthida expressed their deep sorrow and remembered Sheikh Nawaf's efforts in maintaining peace and stability regionally and internationally.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with the utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)









