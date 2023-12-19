Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Singapore Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a cable of condolences from President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on demise of late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The President conveyed the deep sorrow and sincere solace of Singaporean people to the Amir, and hailed the late Amir's contributions to the developmental journey of his country.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent a cable in appreciation of the President's sincere sentiments thanking him and wishing him good health and wellbeing. (end)

