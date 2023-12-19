Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Message From India PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the message, the Indian prime minister hailed the late Amir's role in bolstering Kuwaiti-Indian relations, wishing His Highness the Amir and the people of Kuwait more patience over the demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent the Indian prime minister a message of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

mt









