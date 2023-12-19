France Says Will Never Recognize Illegal Annexation Of Palestinian-Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- France's Deputy Permanent Representative, Nathalie Estival-Broadhurst, said her country "will never recognize the illegal annexation" of the Palestinian Occupied Territories nor the legalization of rogue settlements in the West Bank.Addressing a Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Estival-Broadhurst strongly condemned the recent announcement of new settlement building and the expulsion of Palestinian families authorized by the Israeli government."Such decisions jeopardize the possibility of a two-state solution," she said. She added that an environment of "total impunity" in the West Bank was driving the spike in violence."We cannot accept the abuses that deprive Palestinians of their rights and their land", she reiterated We must urgently restore prospects for a political horizon to implement the two-state solution."We call for a new immediate, lasting humanitarian truce, which must lead to a lasting ceasefire," to obtain the release of all the hostages still held by Hamas and to provide the population of Gaza with the aid they need.She said a resumption of the political process is urgent. "We must work seriously towards building a state for the Palestinians."