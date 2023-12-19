Israeli Airstrike Against Gaza's Deir Al-Balah Home Kill 13 Civilians

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- An Israeli bombing that targeted a home for the Abu Aisha family in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip left 13 civilians dead and dozens injured, media outlets in Gaza reported on Tuesday evening.Gazan media sources additionally reported that an Israeli airstrike against a home west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring a number of people, but did not specify how many.

