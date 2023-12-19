Injured Israeli Soldiers Turn Down Netanyahu's Visit

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- A group of injured Israeli soldiers turned down Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan, northern Palestine, Israeli Channel 13 said Tuesday evening.The Israeli occupation army declared that 9 of its officers and soldiers were killed and 29 were injured in the Gaza combat in one day, bringing the total number of Israeli deaths to 137 since the commencement of the Israeli ground operation.

