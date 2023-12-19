Child Dies After Being Run Over In Northern Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- An 11-year-old boy died after being run over by a vehicle in the Northern Jordan Valley district town of Al-Mashari'.Dr. Moayad Al-Shkoor, Director of the the district's Abu Ubaida Al-Jarrah Hospital, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the boy was rushed to the hospital's emergency department after suffering significant body injuries, but arrived dead.He further stated that the body had been transported to the Northern Region Forensic Medicine Center.