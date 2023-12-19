Israeli Strike On Gaza Building Kills 50 Civilians

Amman, December 19 (Petra) -- An Israeli strike Tuesday killed at least 50 Palestinian civilians who were in a building in the Al Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City.Local media in the Gaza Strip reported that over 50 people are still missing under the rubble of the collapsed building.

