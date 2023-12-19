               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Strike On Gaza Building Kills 50 Civilians


12/19/2023 3:04:14 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December 19 (Petra) -- An Israeli strike Tuesday killed at least 50 Palestinian civilians who were in a building in the Al Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City.
Local media in the Gaza Strip reported that over 50 people are still missing under the rubble of the collapsed building.

MENAFN19122023000117011021ID1107629213

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search