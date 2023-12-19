Gaza: Death Toll From Israeli War On Gaza Mounts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 19 (Petra) -- The Israeli war on Gaza killed at least 19,660 and injured more than 52,500, according to the spokesperson of the Health Ministry in Gaza, Ashraf Qudra.Qudra said in a statement that the Israeli forces committed 17 new "massacres" in the last few hours, killing 214 and injuring 300, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads to hospitals.He added that the Al Ahly Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza was out of service after it was targeted and besieged and several of its medical staff arrested.