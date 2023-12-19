               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Royal Jordanian Flight Returns To Airport Hour After Takeoff


12/19/2023 3:04:14 PM

Amman, December 19 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority, Haitham Misto, Tuesday said Royal Jordanian Airlines Flight No. 111 RJ heading for London returned to Queen Alia International Airport less than an hour after takeoff after a passenger "started shouting and disturbing the passengers."
According to a statement, Royal Jordanian (RJ) said the flight was forced to return approximately 25 minutes after takeoff due to a passenger who showed "abnormal behaviour," adding that RJ ensures the safety of its passengers.

