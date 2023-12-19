JLL Represents Scannell Properties And Manulife Investment Management In $463 Million Financing Of Newly Delivered Industrial Product

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JLL's Capital Markets group led refinancing efforts for the five-million-square-foot facility

JLL 's Capital Markets group announced today that it has arranged $463 million in financing for a 13-property portfolio of the broader Manulife Investment Management and Scannell Properties recapitalization, which was announced last week.

JLL represented the borrowers, Scannell Properties and Manulife Investment Management, to secure financing through Oxford Properties Group.

The sub-portfolio that was financed included 13 properties located in eight major distribution markets across the country. Nearly all the buildings were built on a speculative basis and are currently 50% leased, with a strong pipeline of additional leasing, highlighting the strong demand from tenants for modern, new construction distribution facilities.



JLL's Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Directors Keith Largay and Ken Martin, Associate Tara Hagerty and Analyst Tucker Dixon.

"Even in today's interest rate environment, the lending community remains highly liquid for best-in-class industrial product within strong distribution markets," Largay said.

"The execution of the sub-portfolio refinance and broader recapitalization demonstrates capital's confidence in the fundamentals of the industrial market," added Martin.

"This investment reflects our strategy to focus on larger sized credit opportunities in sectors with strong fundamentals," said Nu Suwankosai, Head of Global Credit, Oxford Properties Group. "Investing in these high-quality assets complements our strong industrial credit portfolio, and speaks to our conviction in U.S. logistics."

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

