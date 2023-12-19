1Pointfive Joins The Gulf Of Mexico Alliance Gulf Star Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Funding from 1PointFive will support a green design project in Texas

- Trey Fournier, project director, 1PointFiveTALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is pleased to announce a new partnership with 1PointFive as they become the most recent organization to join the Alliance's Gulf Star Program.Funding from 1PointFive, a carbon capture, utilization and sequestration company, will support a green design project in the Texas Coastal Bend. This project will improve community resilience to storms and enhance water quality by adopting innovative green design/infrastructure practices. 1PointFive is developing a Direct Air Capture Hub in South Texas that will create economic development opportunities within the region and provide a climate solution by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses without requiring match funds from grant recipients. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions identified by the Alliance's Priority Issue Teams and Cross-Team Initiatives in the Governors' Action Plan for Healthy and Resilient Coasts. Led by the five Gulf states, these Teams focus on activities that benefit from a collaborative approach to improve the environmental and economic health of the Gulf region.“The support given by 1PointFive helps us work toward our habitat improvement priorities,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance.“We are thankful to 1PointFive for becoming our latest Gulf Star partner.”“We are excited to collaborate with the Gulf of Mexico Alliance and build partnerships across the Texas Coastal Bend that address important issues such as the environmental and economic health of this region,” said Trey Fournier, project director, 1PointFive.“A key priority for our project is ensuring that we create benefits for the community and support initiatives that will make a difference for those who live and work in this area.”1PointFive joins the following Gulf Star partners: Hess; Equinor; CITGO; the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative; the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Gulf Research Program; Shell; Freeport-McMoRan; Valero; Oxy; Motiva; Clean Gulf Associates; NOAA; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services; and the five Gulf states.For more information about the Gulf Star Program, contact Becky Ginn (...).About 1PointFive1PointFive is a Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) company that is working to help curb global temperature rise to 1.5°C by 2050 through the deployment of decarbonization solutions, including Carbon Engineering's Direct Air Capture (DAC) and AIR TO FUELSTM technologies alongside geologic sequestration hubs. More at 1PointFive.About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance﻿The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.

