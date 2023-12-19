TAPNET Launches New Affordable Wordpress SEO Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Affordable WordPress SEO
Revolutionizing Online Visibility: TAPNET's New Affordable WordPress SEO Service Offers Free Audits and Exclusive Promotions.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TAPNET, a leader in digital marketing solutions, today announced the launch of their new service offering, Affordable WordPress SEO . This groundbreaking service is designed to enhance the online visibility of WordPress sites through expert SEO strategies.
Key Highlights of the Service:
- Free SEO Audit : A comprehensive assessment of WordPress sites to identify key areas for improvement.
- 30-Day Free SEO Promotion: For a limited time, TAPNET is offering 30 days of free SEO services for up to 30 WordPress pages, a value of $399. Offer ends soon.
- Expertise and Experience: Leveraging years of SEO expertise, TAPNET provides detailed processes and tools specifically tailored for WordPress.
- Ongoing SEO Effectiveness: The service includes regular updates to ensure lasting SEO effectiveness and continued high rankings on search engines.
- Budget-Friendly: Aimed at providing affordable SEO solutions, TAPNET's service is priced to fit various budgets, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes.
About TAPNET:
TAPNET is a renowned provider of digital marketing and SEO solutions, committed to helping businesses enhance their online presence and reach their target audience effectively.
For more details about TAPNET's Affordable WordPress SEO service , visit []( ).
---
Contact Information:
TAPNET
6424 E Greenway Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
United States
Marco Bonanni
TAPNET
email us here
