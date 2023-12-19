Larky Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Financial Institutions can now utilize turnkey push notification campaigns to better engage customers through Q2's Digital Banking Platform

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Larky, an industry leader in proactive account holder engagement , today announced its integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to purchase Larky nudge® and proactively communicate with their account holders through segmented time or geolocation-based notifications via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, amplifying engagement rates with their account holders.The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK (software development kit) to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, remarking,“Q2's impressive footprint in the digital banking realm, paired with Larky's engagement expertise, will help create a transformative experience for financial institutions. It underscores Larky's belief that in this digital age, proactive push notifications are not just an added advantage but an essential for financial institutions striving to foster meaningful relationships with their account holders.”Larky's integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform means financial institutions can now seamlessly elevate their digital services, ensuring more tailored and connected experiences for their account holders. Larky's nudge® employs predictive push notification technology , granting banks and credit unions the capability to proactively communicate with their account holders. These push notifications can expertly navigate users to apt financial offerings, elevating the entire digital interaction by addressing users' needs timely and effectively.To preview Larky's embedded Q2 solution, visit . To learn more about the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please visit .About LarkyLarky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit . Follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.About Q2 Holdings, Inc.Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2's comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow, and serve their consumer, small business, and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up-to-date.

