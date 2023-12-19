A-Vision's Andrew Smith Honored As EVCOM Film Fellow For His Global Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WORCESTERSHIRE, GREAT BRITAIN, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The London-based screen content agency under the DRPG umbrella, proudly announces the prestigious recognition of their Creative Director, Andrew Smith, as an EVCOM Film Fellow.The esteemed accolade was bestowed upon Smith during EVCOM's recent Christmas Awards event at the iconic House of Lords, a testament to his global impact and innovation in the field of screen content and digital creativity.EVCOM, hosting its annual Fellowship Awards Lunch, welcomed luminaries and industry leaders, including Andrew Smith, Simon Weston CBE, and Steve Quah. Smith's induction as an EVCOM Film Fellow acknowledges his remarkable contributions to the industry, citing his pioneering work in audiovisual digital innovation and his extensive portfolio adorned with international awards.Andrew Smith's career stands as a testament to his unparalleled expertise, having led groundbreaking projects across diverse mediums, from film and video to augmented reality, mobile apps, and live event streaming. His creative brilliance has left an indelible mark on renowned global brands, including McLaren, Vodafone, Sony, Nissan, and IHG, where he oversaw the entire creative execution for the rebranding of Holiday Inn Hotels worldwide.On his achievement, Andrew says,“I am so very honoured to be made an EVCOM Fellow. The organisation has played a pivotal role in my career and is the only organisation that connect the corporate content film industry. It has built a real sense of community and learning in our industry, and I am so very proud to be a part of an illustrious list of previous Fellows.”During the event, Andrew shared insights into his journey, emphasising the significance of innovation and fostering international collaborations, notably highlighting the close-knit relationship formed with the DRPG team as an extended family. His dedication to pushing creative boundaries and building strong relationships in the United States resonated deeply within the audience.CEO Dale Parmenter shared his excitement, commenting,“Andrew's award win is a testament to the exceptional talent within A-Vision. Their integration into the DRPG family has been a catalyst for transformative projects, and this recognition further solidifies our commitment to delivering unparalleled creative solutions worldwide.”The event culminated in a festive celebration overlooking the Thames, uniting industry professionals and EVCOM members for a three-course Christmas lunch, marking the close of 2023 on a high note and recognising the invaluable contributions of individuals shaping the industry's landscape.About UsDRPG is a global creative communications group. The group creates and delivers integrated communications solutions and experiences for an industry-wide range of clients and brands, for both external and internal audiences worldwide.

