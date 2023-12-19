Upscale Management Services Proudly Announces Joint Commission Accreditation - A Healthcare Staffing Milestone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Oyindamola Cole, Vice President of Operations, Upscale Management ServicesGREENBELT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant milestone that underscores its commitment to excellence in healthcare staffing, Upscale Management Services proudly announces the attainment of the Joint Commission (JACHO) Accreditation . This prestigious recognition serves as a testament to Upscale's unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety in the healthcare staffing sector.Long established as a stalwart in the healthcare staffing industry, Upscale Management Services has built a reputation for its traditional, yet highly effective approach to staffing. Having successfully connected over 6,000 healthcare professionals with a wide array of medical facilities, the company's recent achievement of the Joint Commission (JACHO) Accreditation marks a notable recognition of its rigorous adherence to the most stringent healthcare norms and practices.Oyindamola Cole, Vice President of Operations at Upscale Management Services, reflects on this achievement with a sense of pride and purpose. "Securing the Joint Commission (JACHO) Accreditation is more than a badge of honor for us" Cole states. "It symbolizes much more than just industry recognition; it's a powerful reaffirmation of our unwavering pledge to provide top-tier healthcare staffing services. This accreditation reinforces our resolve to ensure the highest standards of care and safety, not only for the facilities we partner with but also for the dedicated healthcare professionals we serve."This announcement comes at a time when the healthcare industry faces unprecedented challenges and underscores Upscale Management Services' role as a beacon of reliability and quality in the healthcare staffing domain."While firmly anchored in traditional staffing methods that prioritize a personal, hands-on approach, Upscale Management Services is dynamically pivoting towards the future. At the heart of this forward-looking strategy is the development of the Karegiver app , a groundbreaking initiative that seamlessly marries advanced technology with time-honored, proven staffing methodologies. This innovative endeavor is designed to elevate service delivery to new heights, all while preserving the essential human touch that remains a cornerstone in the healthcare industry.'Our path to this significant milestone has been a journey marked by both challenges and triumphs,' remarks John Ajayi, President of Upscale Management Services. 'Achieving the Joint Commission (JACHO) Accreditation marks a watershed moment in our company's history. It not only validates our efforts but also propels us towards embracing solutions like the Karegiver app with the mission to Care, Connect, and Empower. This step is a testament to our commitment to evolving and adapting, without losing sight of the traditional staffing values that have always been our foundation.'About Upscale Management Services:Since its inception in 2017, Upscale Management Services has carved a distinguished niche in the healthcare staffing sector. From its roots in Maryland, USA, the company has expanded its reach to the United Kingdom and is rapidly growing into multiple global locations. Renowned for its steadfast reliability, unwavering integrity, and an enduring commitment to excellence, Upscale has built an expansive network of healthcare professionals. This network, coupled with a profound comprehension of the diverse staffing needs across the healthcare spectrum, positions Upscale Management Services as a paragon of quality and reliability in the realm of healthcare staffing.As we step into the festive season, a period marked by joy but also by heightened demand for healthcare services, the timing of receiving the JACHO Accreditation could not be more opportune. This festive season, more than ever, Upscale Management Services stands ready to rise to the occasion, bolstered by this latest accreditation. Our readiness to meet the increased healthcare needs during this critical time is a testament to our relentless commitment to excellence.As we end the year on this high note, Upscale Management Services looks forward to continuing to provide unparalleled healthcare staffing solutions, now with the esteemed accreditation that further solidifies our promise of quality and reliability."

