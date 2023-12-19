Protecting Creativity In The AI Age: A One-Day AI Gathering For The UK Creative Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leaders unite at King's College for talks on AI's impact on creativity and ethics in the UK's creative industries.

LONDON, UK, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leaders from the UK's creative sectors gathered last week at King's College London for a series of talks hosted by King's College London, Numbers Protocol , and Instill AI . Creative Industry representatives explored AI's impact on creativity, intellectual property, artist's income and ethical concerns.The day featured panels discussing creative policy on AI's transformative potential and ethical implications in arts and culture. With influential figures from advanced tech, arts, policy, and governance, the event aimed to harmonise innovation with the safeguarding of creative expression. Key outcomes included a government policy recommendation, and the first steps for a technical solution for the use of Creative AI.Event Highlights:- The keynote speech titled "Cultural Labour and Creative Precarity in the Time of AI" offers profound insights into the evolving dynamics of AI in the creative workforce.- Dynamic panel discussions addressing AI's ethical implications, the role of technology in the creative sector, and supporting creatives in the AI era.- Creative presentations demonstrated the fusion of art with AI technology, alongside an insightful perspective on how photographers react to their works being used in AI training.A standout feature of the event was the "Solution Pitch" session, expertly hosted by technology journalist and filmmaker Nick Kwek. This session spotlighted innovative approaches to integrating AI within creative practices, featuring pitches from four leading tech companies: A.V Mapping, Instill AI(no-code/low-code platform to build AI workflows), Numbers Protocol(digital provenance infrastructure and C2PA tool ), and OpenOrigins. Each company presented cutting-edge solutions, demonstrating the potential for AI to transform and enrich the creative sector.“The depth of discussion and the exchange of ideas at this event have been truly exceptional,” said Sofia Yan, co-founder of Numbers Protocol, reflecting on the event's impact."The event not only provided a platform for dialogue but also sparked collaboration and innovation among participants," said Ping-lin Chang, founder of Instill AI.The success of this event has paved the way for future discussions and collaborations in the field of AI and creativity. Attendees left with new insights, connections, and a reinforced commitment to navigating the evolving landscape of digital innovation responsibly.King's College London, Numbers Protocol, and Instill AI extend heartfelt thanks to all the speakers, panelists, and attendees for their invaluable contributions and look forward to continuing these critical conversations in future events.For more information on the event and upcoming initiatives, please visitContact:Organizing team of "Protecting Creativity in the AI Age"Email: ...Website:

