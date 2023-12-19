Discover Joyful Surprises Dive Into A Festive Wonderland At Wafi City

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 4:10 PM

Get ready to dive into the holiday spirit because Christmas is just around the corner! Experience the enchanting wonderland of 'Sweet Celebrations' at Wafi City, in partnership with Matalan until December 24. The festive atmosphere is adorned with twinkling lights and cheerful decorations, creating a magical realm for families to enjoy.

Marvel at the 52-foot Christmas tree, a highlight of Dubai's festive splendour, and take in breath-taking views from the elevated deck. Immerse yourself in a world of sweet celebrations with interactive activities, friendly elves, and live music performances. Plus, don't miss the chance to win Dh15,000 and exciting weekly prizes.

The festivities continue with a stroll through the enchanting set-up while savouring a warm cup of hot chocolate. Explore Santa's sweet wonderland with stunning re-creations, interactive activities, and amiable elves. The 'Sweet Celebrations' theme transforms Wafi City into a captivating realm of candy, gingerbread, and delightful surprises.

Enjoy live Christmas tunes performed by skilled musicians, entertainers, and singers every Friday to Sunday, adding to the enchanting ambiance. For the little ones, engaging workshops offer the opportunity to unleash their creativity in the art of sweet decoration making.

Parents can indulge in exclusive offers with a booklet of fun, featuring special discounts and unique promotions from Wafi City's diverse array of stores and restaurants. Purchase a ticket to Santa's grotto for Dh70 and partake in delightful activities like ornament decorating, candle making, and meeting Santa himself in his magical grotto.

Capture picture-perfect moments amidst the festive décor and receive a Magic Planet card, candy, and the signature Wafi City soft toy with every purchase. The carefully curated ambiance provides the perfect backdrop for creating lasting holiday memories.

Santa and his elves will be there to welcome you until December 24, from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm. For more information, visit or head to Wafi City, Main Atrium, for a truly memorable festive experience.