IPL Auction In Dubai: Mitchell Starc Tops Cummins As Most Expensive Player At Rs247.5 Million

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 2:25 PM

Last updated: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 5:28 PM

Australia's World Cup-winning batter Mitchell Starc beat skipper Pat Cummins to become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history Tuesday when Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs247.5 million for his services.

Earlier today, Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs205 million ($2.47 million) for Cummins, a live broadcast of the tournament's player auction showed.

The fast bowler, who skipped this year's IPL because of a packed calendar, surpassed the Rs185 million ($2.23 million) record set by England all-rounder Sam Curran last year.

