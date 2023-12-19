Al Abdulghani Motors Inaugurates Pavilion At Expo Doha 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al-Abdulghani Motors under the patronage of HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport inaugurated their pavilion at the Expo Doha 2023.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were HE Ambassador Badr bin Omar Al Daffa, Commissioner General of Expo Doha 2023, and HE Satoshi Maeda, Japanese Ambassador in Doha, Mohammed Ali Al Khoury, Secretary General of Expo Doha 2023, along with a number of VIPs and media representatives.

Al Abdulghani Motors' participation in Expo Doha 2023 originates as one of the leading national companies in the automotive sector, that seek to provide solutions to meet the needs of its customers and achieve sustainable development simultaneously. AAM's participation aims to enhance awareness and the importance of solidarity in confronting environmental changes.

The Al Abdulghani Motors pavilion reflects a mixture of innovative and traditional elements with refined technology that binds the essence of Qatari and Japanese culture. The pavilion was exceptionally designed to display a distinguished collection of carbon neutral vehicles that provide sustainable electric & hybrid solutions with modern design. These vehicles are:

Toyota BZ4X

The BZ4X electric car is an impressive vehicle known for its exceptional performance and innovative design. It is widely regarded as one of the top electric cars on the market, thanks to its powerful electric motor that delivers incredible driving power and a range of up to 415 kilometers on a single charge. Additionally, the car offers a smooth and quiet driving experience, along with quick acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 9.7 seconds. With advanced safety and comfort features, the BZ4X electric car is the perfect choice for those seeking a high-quality and efficient vehicle with low fuel consumption.

Lexus UX 300e

The company's first car to exclusively utilize an electric propulsion system. The vehicle is powered by a front-axle electric motor with a capacity of 150 kilowatts (204 horsepower), which is supplied with electricity from a 54.3 kilowatt-hour battery. In addition to its modern design, the car stands out for its luxurious features and advanced safety technologies.

Minister of Transport along with other delegates at the pavilion in Expo Doha 2023

Toyota Crown

The Toyota Crown has always been a pioneering vehicle throughout its previous fifteen generations. Thanks to its use of the latest innovative technologies, the development team of the new generation Crown, including the planning, design, and engineering teams, returned to confirm once again that“innovation” and“exceeding expectations” are at the core of designing the new generation of Toyota Crown in a way that reflects the needs and wants of the era. These efforts have resulted in Toyota's success in going beyond the concepts of traditional sedan vehicles and introducing a unique model that marks the beginning of progressive innovation. The design options go above limits, with large wheels that give the vehicle a powerful appearance while the elevated design facilitates entry and exit. The interior design is characterized by meticulous attention to the finest details, ensuring absolute comfort for all occupants.

With an open area of 418 square meters and a height of 6 meters, the pavilion of Al Abdulghani Motors provides visitors with an immersive experience that expresses the story of the company's journey since its inception in 1985. The pavilion showcases the company's timeline, highlighting its notable achievements in promoting sustainability. Through an interactive design panel, the pavilion showcases the company's collaborative efforts with partners and individuals from diverse backgrounds to preserve the environment, showcasing its contributions. This serves as a testament to the company's commitment to transforming ambitious visions into tangible reality, establishing itself as a mobility company that prioritizes sustainability.

Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said:“We are delighted to participate in Expo Doha 2023, as it provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the latest technologies and sustainable products and to highlight our capabilities and experience in providing the best mobility solutions. Expo Doha 2023 is one of the most prominent global events that attracts visitors from all over the world, and we take great pride in being a part of this exhibition. Our participation represents a positive step toward advancing the mobility sector in Qatar and providing a distinctive and memorable experience for visitors. Our participation in the exhibition comes as a culmination of the company's achievements and efforts in the field of sustainability and environmental preservation.”

He also added,“We are pleased to announce our participation in the initiative to plant ten million trees, which is one of the country's most important initiatives towards achieving the theme of the Doha Expo, which is“Green Desert, Better Environment,“through our commitment to distributing a free seedling with every car purchase from Al Abdulghani Motors.”

Al Abdulghani Motors is eager to elevate the experience of both visitors and participants at Expo Doha 2023. We are committed to making a valuable contribution to the success of this significant global event that aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030 by emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

The design of Al Abdulghani Motors' pavilion reflects its commitment to achieving happiness for its customers and partners by providing innovative solutions in the mobility sector and contributing to collective sustainability efforts in the country.