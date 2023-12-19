Amir And President Of Uzbekistan Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held an official session of talks at the Convention Center in the capital, Tashkent, today.

During the session, aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries were discussed, especially the announcement of raising the level of relations between the two countries to the strategic level in a way that serves the common interests between the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

During the session, the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest were also discussed, especially the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

At the beginning of the session, His Excellency the Uzbek President welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, noting the announcement of raising the level of partnership to the strategic level in order to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries to higher and more comprehensive horizons.

His Excellency also praised the diplomatic efforts of His Highness the Amir and the State of Qatar towards the Israeli aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his happiness with today's announcement of raising the level of bilateral relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan to the level of a strategic partnership, explaining that this announcement will contribute to developing cooperation in areas of common interest.

His Highness stressed the keenness of the two countries to enhance their cooperation in a way that achieves the interests of the two friendly peoples.

The session was attended by the Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies and members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness.

It was also attended, on the part of Uzbekistan, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan HE Laziz Kudratov, and a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the President of Uzbekistan also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a group of topics of common interest.

His Excellency the President of Uzbekistan held a luncheon in honor of His Highness the Amir and the delegation accompanying His Highness.