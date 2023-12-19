Amir Leaves Tashkent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital Tashkent, after a working visit during which he witnessed the 7th edition of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award in the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Tashkent International Airport by HE the Prime of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Baxtiyor Saidov, HE Mayor of Tashkent Shavkat Umrzakov, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uzbekistan Hassan bin Hamza Hashim, and members of the Qatari embassy.