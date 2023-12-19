Investing In Cryptocurrency? Consider These 3 Top Picks For December 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) As December unfolds, the crypto market continues its journey, with Ripple (XRP), Avalanche Crypto (AVAX), and Pullix (PLX) gaining considerable attention. Each of these coins brings unique characteristics to the table. However, while XRP and AVAX are well-known, PLX is a new ICO currently in Stage 2 that experts forecast could become a 100x token in 2024. With over 3.2M tokens already sold, let's find out what makes it appealing.

The Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz recently admitted he was wrong about Ripple (XRP). He stated that Ripple has now evolved into an institution with an XRP army behind it that supports its ecosystem. In terms of the Ripple price movement, it increased from $0.60 on December 13 to $0.63 on December 14.

From a technical analysis standpoint, this bullish trend may continue as the Ripple crypto has now experienced 16 out of the last 30 days trading in the green. Moreover, it now has over 24 bullish technical indicators - great signs for its future.

Due to all these reasons, experts forecast the Ripple value reaching $0.65 before the end of December 2023 - making XRP a good crypto to buy.

Avalanche Crypto (AVAX): Open Interest Reaches New High

On December 12, the Avalanche Crypto (AVAX) open interest reached a new all-time high of $413M after a month of buildup. The Avalanche Crypto price surged, rising from $27 on December 7 to $38 on December 14.

The technical analysis of Avalanche Crypto also paints a bullish picture, with its value now sitting above its 50 and 100-day EMAs. It also boasts a 72 (Greed) on the Fear & Greed index.

This is a bullish chart for Avalanche Crypto, and market analysts have taken notice. Therefore, they foresee its value reaching $41.58 before 2023 finishes in their Avalanche Crypto price predictions.

Pullix (PLX) : The Best Cryptocurrency To Buy Today

Pullix (PLX), a relative newcomer, has swiftly made its mark with its unique approach to trading. This hybrid DeFi trading platform will allow you to trade all asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, forex, gold, and stocks, all within a unified account. Since it combines the best aspects of CEX and DEX, you will also experience a 1000:1 leverage, deep liquidity, and much more.

This crypto ICO event has caused a frenzy among the crypto community, with global investors flooding the PLX presale. It is now in Stage 2 but has already sold 3.2M tokens while raising $134,400.

But this interest was not caused by the exchange only; Pullix will incorporate many components in its ecosystem:



Lending Protocol: Money markets for lending and borrowing, which will manage pools of assets with fixed interest rates.

Copy Trading: An AI-backed algorithm will allow you to replicate the trades of other successful Pullix traders and capitalize off their choices. VaultX: This decentralized, multichain yield optimizer will let you compound interest on your cryptocurrencies for the highest APYs.

All these features are powered by the PLX native token, now worth only $0.042. However, as the presale advances, so will its value. Those who bought it early on are already enjoying a 5% ROI. Since it taps into many markets, like the forex market, which Baby Pips claims is the biggest, experts are bullish that PLX could rise by 580% during its presale. This makes PLX the best crypto to buy right now.

Final Remarks

While December is underway, altcoins such as Ripple and Avalanche could rise. However, their growth is hindered by their high market caps ($34B and $14B), respectively. On the other hand, Pullix will not have this issue as it boasts a low market cap of $8M. This means it would only need $8M for its value (and returns) to double. You can capitalize on this growth by signing up for its presale.

