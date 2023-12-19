Lithium Stock News: Scotch Creek (CSE: SCV) Discovers Lithium-Enriched Sandstone At Miranda Project

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the soil sampling program (announced on November 8, 2023 ) has confirmed the presence of lithium on the 5,360-acre Miranda project.

The work program conducted by the Scotch Creek team focused on the Southern portion of the property and consisted of 69 samples. The results indicate a lithium anomaly extending over 2 kilometers by 1 kilometer on the near surface of the property. The anomalous samples range in value from 102 to 223 parts per million (PPM) lithium with an average lithium content of 57 PPM.

"The exploration region contains weathered and bleached sandstone outcrops, as well as rubble zones with low relief, surrounded by recent gravel units that extend across the majority of the Miranda property. Resemblance can be drawn between the anomalous zone at Miranda and the geological settings of both the nearby Clayton Valley and the adjacent Gemini property owned by Nevada Sunrise," commented Scotch Creek's Technical Director, Mr. Robert D. Marvin.

In both the Clayton Valley and the nearby Gemini property, sandstones are interleaved within the target claystone layers of the Esmeralda Formation. In Clayton Valley, these sandstones are primarily situated in the uppermost section of the Esmeralda rock sequence, forming a resistant cap rock with anomalous lithium and concealing potentially stronger lithium mineralization in the underlying claystones. Given the limited surface exposures at Miranda, the Scotch Creek team believes drilling will be essential to ascertain the nature of the Esmeralda rocks on the property.

This discovery sheds light on the presence of lithium-enriched sandstones and claystones located beneath a thin gravel cover in the southern portion of the property and within the Esmeralda Formation. The team will use the data gathered from the soil sampling program and Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (announced October 12, 2022 ) to highlight potential drill targets on the Miranda project.

Additionally, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "The soil sampling results suggest the potential for lithium mineralization in the near-surface sandstone and claystone layers, making them viable, near surface, exploration targets at Miranda. While the primary focus remains on lithium brine positions in the deep subsurface, Scotch Creek is exploring additional options to further investigate the near-surface mineralization potential at the property."

About the Miranda project

The 100% owned Miranda project located in Jackson Valley, Nevada, a relatively closed arid basin with similar characteristics to Clayton Valley. The Miranda project is situated in an area near known lithium deposits, a preliminary soil sample program completed by Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. confirms the presence of lithium.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

