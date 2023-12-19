Kerry Logistics Network Celebrates 10Th Anniversary Of Listing On The Main Board Of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636) celebrated the 10th anniversary of its listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong today.



Vic Cheung, Executive Director and Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are so proud to celebrate our decade as a listed company. For the past decade, Kerry Logistics Network has gone from strength to strength. On this journey marked by innovation, resilience and a commitment to excellence, we have greatly expanded our international footprint, broadened our service capabilities and built an international team. As we move ever forward, our integration into S.F. Holding underscores our commitment to contributing to China's growth, not only by strengthening our business in the Mainland of China, but also actively facilitating the international transport of goods between China and the world. Together with our investors, customers, partners and all members of our global team, we have built a legacy that we can all be proud of."



KLN was listed ten years ago on 19 December 2013. In the decade since, its global network has grown to span across 59 countries and territories, with air, sea, road and rail freight capabilities extending worldwide and a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It has an unrivalled network and a unique position in Asia, as well as far-reaching coverage in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. It is also the number one Trans-Pacific NVOCC in terms of volume from Asia to the US for 2023. Established in Hong Kong in 1981, KLN has deep roots in the city. It has benefitted from Hong Kong's position as a key global logistics hub and also actively made contributions to bolster said position. In 2021, KLN became a part of S.F. Holding, catalysing the collaborations and synergies that enabled KLN to strengthen its business, capture market opportunities and navigate the ever-evolving logistics landscape.







Hashtag: #KLN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636) Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.



MENAFN19122023003551001712ID1107628931