BCR Cyber To Offer No-Cost CISSP Training And Certification, Accepting New Members To Consortium

BCR Cyber to Offer No-Cost CISSP Training and Certification.

Course Presents Opportunity for Professional Advancement in Cybersecurity

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, today announced that it is offering training at no cost to its consortium partners for the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium (ISC2) Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) Certification. BCR Cyber has 25 seats available for the training course which is made possible through a State of Maryland grant.BCR Cyber leads a public-private consortium of more than 35 Strategic Industry Partners (SIP) that provide the company with valuable guidance on industry requirements and needs. BCR Cyber is currently accepting new members to its consortium. Any company with Maryland-based cyber employees is eligible to become a BCR Cyber consortium member and then apply for the CISSP training and certification course. There is no cost to join the consortium.Consortium member benefits include direct input and feedback on the training BCR Cyber provides, giving consortium members the chance to equip work-ready new-hires with the knowledge, skills, and certifications they're seeking. Additionally, membership provides various training and certification opportunities that are made available to their employees and paid for by the State of Maryland at no cost to employer or employee.Companies interested in joining BCR Cyber's consortium should contact - ....The CISSP training provided by BCR Cyber not only provides preparation for the CISSP certification but also provides for all materials, testing and registration fees.“CISSP certification was designed to recognize mastery of an international standard for information security and understanding of a Common Body of Knowledge (CBK),” says Michael Spector, president of BCR Cyber.“The certification is managed by the ISC2 to recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves as experienced, knowledgeable, and proficient information security practitioners. Certification can enhance a professional's cybersecurity career and provide additional credibility.”The training is an intensive, live, instructor-led, five-day course that will take place daily virtually from 9am-5pm. Attendance for all five days is mandatory. The cohort is scheduled for Monday, January 29, 2024, through Friday, February 2, 2024.ISC2 requires that CISSP candidates have at least five years of experience in at least one of the eight CISSP domains. Due to limited capacity, BCR Cyber is asking for its consortium's employees to submit their application and resumé by January 15, 2024. Applicants will be notified of acceptance into the program no later than January 19, 2024.BCR Cyber has established valuable strategic relationships with state and federal government IT departments, enabling them to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity training to their employees . By collaborating closely with these government entities, BCR Cyber helps in strengthening their cybersecurity posture and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.Additionally, BCR Cyber holds the exclusive responsibility of developing and conducting technical proficiency testing for third-party assessment organizations (3PAOs) as required by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). BCR Cyber testing ensures that these organizations meet the standards necessary to assess and authorize cloud service providers for federal agencies.About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. For more information, visit .

