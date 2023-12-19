NSBA Welcomes Atlanta Entrepreneur Burcin Turkkan To Leadership Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Turkkan to Bring Wealth of Global Business Expertise to Nation's Premier Small Business Advocacy Organization

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Burcin Turkkan, New Era Business Innovation and Management Consulting , Atlanta-GA, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.Turkkan, former World President of Skal International and a recognized leader in the small-business community joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.“As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Turkkan.“Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”Burcin Turkkan is a seasoned C-level executive with over 20 years of experience in international HR, finance, education, and business strategy. As the founder of New Era Business Innovation and Management Consulting and USEH International, Inc. , Turkkan has demonstrated a profound commitment to enhancing global business practices through innovation, strategic planning, and effective change management.Turkkan joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.“I am proud to have Burcin Turkkan as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken.“She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visitNew Era Business Innovation and Management Consulting, based in Atlanta, GA, specializes in strategic planning, talent management, digital transformation, and international business development. The company is dedicated to fostering innovative business solutions and global partnerships to drive organizational growth and efficiency.For more information about New Era Business Innovation and Management Consulting please visit or contact ...

USEH International Inc.

email us here

Burcin Turkkan

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other