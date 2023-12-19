JAF Dispatches Humanitarian Aid Plane For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army dispatched a humanitarian aid aircraft to Gaza via the Rafah crossing in Egypt on Tuesday.
The aid aircraft, dispatched in implementation of the royal directives and in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), is laden with basic supplies, necessities, parcels, and winter clothing in order to alleviate the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip of the harsh conditions they are subjected to as a result of the ongoing Israeli war raging in the Strip
JAF General Command is sending this plane as part of its ongoing efforts to support the people of the Gaza Strip.
Remarkably, JAF runs an air bridge to deliver medical, humanitarian, and relief supplies to the Gaza Strip, treating patients and providing first aid.
