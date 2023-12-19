Safadi Says International Failure To Stop Israeli War On Gaza Is A Failure To Implement International Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 19 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Tuesday said the international community's failure to take a clear position to end the Israeli war on Gaza is a "failure to implement international law that Israel uses as a cover to continue killing Palestinians, destroy Gaza and continue illegal and inhumane measures in the West Bank."Safadi said in a meeting with the European Parliament delegation for relations with the Levant countries that stopping the Israeli war on the besieged enclave "is a responsibility that the international community must address firmly and effectively," noting the "great harm" that the war is causing to the interests of Western countries and their reputation in the region.He added that Jordan rejected unilateral approaches to dealing with Gaza after the war and warned of the consequences of the military approaches the Israeli government adopts in the occupied West Bank, which it says it wants to implement in post-war Gaza.He added that the Israeli government challenges the international community when it rejects the two-state solution and continues to undermine the Palestinian National Authority, noting that the international community, including the EU and the US, supports the two-state solution as a way to resolve the conflict.Safadi said the Israeli war on Gaza and attacks on the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are pushing the region towards more conflict and exposing the extremist agenda openly embraced by ministers in the Israeli government.He added that Israel is committing war crimes in its ongoing war that killed more than 19,000 Palestinians and continues to deprive the Palestinian people of their right to food, medicine and electricity, urging the international community to stop the Israeli crimes.Safadi added that a just peace would not be achieved except with the end of the occupation and the fulfilment of all the "legitimate" rights of the Palestinian people and their right to statehood.He lauded European countries that called for a ceasefire and voiced their support for the right of Palestinians to their freedom, security and statehood based on the two-state solution.Safadi and members of the delegation, which includes the head of the European Parliament delegation for relations with the Levant countries, Isabel Santos, the European Union ambassador to the Kingdom, and members of the European Parliament, discussed Jordanian-European relations and cooperation programmes.