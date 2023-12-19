JAF Reveals Quantity Of Drugs, Weapons Seized On Northeastern Borders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- A military source at the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army revealed on Tuesday the quantity of illicit drugs and weapons seized on the northeastern border between 2021 and 12/19/2023.The drugs included 60,280,642 Captagon pills, 41,717 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 735 kilograms of hashish, 13 bags of hashish, 100,386 pills and 86 strips of Tramadol, and 589,000 Lexis pills, the source told the Jordan News Agenct (Petra).There were also 35,810 strips of Gallica capsules, 18,355 tablets of Blarica capsules, 197,009 pills, 103.96 kg, and 6 bags of other narcotic substances seized.The quantities also included 5,819 kilograms, two packages of crystal powder, and 360 tablets of Gabalis-NT.According to the source, the weapons confiscated during the same time period were four Rocket Launcher missiles, four RPG missiles, ten anti-personnel mines, and one G3 sniper rifle.One M16 rifle with a sniper scope, 225 kilos of TNT explosive, 21 different automatic rifles, 10 handguns, 5 hand grenades, one M203 shell without a barrel, and one Kalashnikov were also among the confiscated weapons.