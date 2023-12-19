Pilot Initiative To Test Lesser Work Hours For Qatari Female Government Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has announced a move to lessen the working hours for Qatari female employees working in the government sector who have school-going children. The pilot initiative is announced for the upcoming mid-term vacation of the current academic year.

As per the announcement, which is said to be on a trial basis, the female employees who have children in school will end their duty hours at 12 noon.

The implementation of the reduced working hours will begin on December 24, 2023, until January 4, 2024.

The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau will then evaluate the effectiveness of this initiative.

This new initiative was announced on its social media by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.