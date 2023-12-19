Quectel Broadens Manufacturing Partnership With Syrma SGS Technology Limited To Advance Iot Solutions Under Make In Indi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces a collaboration with Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, a leading electronic manufacturing services provider, to facilitate the manufacturing of modules in India, aligning with the Make in India initiative. The collaboration is designed to leverage both Quectel's extensive experience in cellular and connectivity modules and Syrma SGS's innovative and efficient electronic system design and manufacturing skills to manufacture a range of IoT modules in India for customers both in India and globally.

The Make in India initiative was launched in September 2014 as part of a wider set of nation-building initiatives and is designed to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub. With this partnership, Quectel is leveraging India's ascent as a global leader in electronics manufacturing sector and the strategic choice to establish manufacturing operations in India enables Quectel to broaden its business footprint and explore new models within the country. As India's technology industry continues to flourish, Quectel is well-equipped to cater to its evolving needs through this partnership.

“By combining Quectel's cutting-edge technology and Syrma SGS's expertise in electronics manufacturing, we aim to deliver unparalleled innovation to the market,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions.“This synergy reflects our shared commitment to providing top-notch, reliable solutions, and we are excited about the transformative impact this collaboration will have on the industry, enabling us to effectively meet the evolving demands of the Indian and global market.”

Mr. Krishna Pant Co-founder, Syrma SGS said“This collaboration signifies a union of Syrma SGS's excellence in electronics manufacturing and Quectel's cutting-edge technology, promising to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and the industry at large.”

The partnership is poised to bring about a positive impact on the electronic manufacturing ecosystem delivering high-quality products and services to clients worldwide, offering customers a broader spectrum of solutions and empowering businesses to thrive in the era of connected devices and smart technologies. The collaboration aims to cater to the diverse needs of industries, including telecommunications, automotive, smart metering, sound boxes, and other sectors. The partnership will provide clients with solutions that meet their specific requirements, and both companies share a commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality in their products and services.

Quectel's global presence will play a pivotal role in establishing a seamless and efficient supply chain. This international reach ensures timely delivery and comprehensive support across borders, reinforcing the partnership's ability to meet the demands of a wide array of industries.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular , GNSS , Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit:

About SYRMA SGS

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, is one of India's leading Electronic System Design and manufacturing companies. With over 40 years of experience in Indian and Global markets, Syrma SGS provides enduring values to its customers across multiple industries, several of whom are multinational and are leaders in their respective categories, it shares relationships spanning multiple decades.

Listed on the NSE & BSE in India, the company offers Engineering and technology services, Electronic Manufacturing Services, RFID, and Magnetics solutions.

The company operates 12 plants across India and has R&D centres in Chennai, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Winnenden, Germany. The company is a proud partner of the Government of India's Make in India program.

